Iranian lawmakers urge withdrawal from NPT amid rising tensions

The demand was raised during Wednesday’s open session of the parliament, where a written warning addressed to Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi was read out by Ahmad Naderi, a member of the presiding board.

The statement, signed by lawmaker Mohammadreza Ahmadi and 59 others, criticized Western violations of commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, or JCPOA.

The legislators noted that “Washington’s withdrawal from the accord and Europe’s failure to uphold their obligations have left Iran with little reason to continue cooperation.”

In a separate development, Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, stressed that the final decision on quitting the NPT rests with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

He described the possible activation of the “snapback” sanctions mechanism by European states as “unlawful and illegitimate,” noting that Iran has legal and political options to respond.

Kowsari added that if international efforts fail to stop Western measures, Iran will consider “appropriate reciprocal actions,” which could include withdrawal from the NPT, but emphasized that “alternative strategies” are also under review.