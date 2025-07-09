IFP ExclusiveParliament

Iranian lawmakers introduce urgent bill to sue US and Zionist regime over recent attacks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Parliament

Iranian lawmaker Abbas Goudarzi says a group of MPs has introduced a double-urgency bill requiring the government to pursue legal action against the US and the Zionist regime for their recent acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Goudarzi said the legislation aims to uphold the rights of the Iranian people by mandating the government to file formal complaints with international courts and legal bodies against the Zionist regime and the US.

According to the bill, the Islamic Republic of Iran would be obligated to seek compensation from Washington and Tel Aviv for the damage caused by their attacks during the recent 12-day war.

Goudarzi underscored that the legislation is designed to strengthen Iran’s legal diplomacy and assert the country’s right to defend itself against blatant foreign aggression.

“This initiative can raise the legal and political costs for aggressors and enhance Iran’s international standing in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity”, he noted. The bill is expected to be reviewed on parliament’s floor in the coming days.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks