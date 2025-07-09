Iranian lawmakers introduce urgent bill to sue US and Zionist regime over recent attacks

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Goudarzi said the legislation aims to uphold the rights of the Iranian people by mandating the government to file formal complaints with international courts and legal bodies against the Zionist regime and the US.

According to the bill, the Islamic Republic of Iran would be obligated to seek compensation from Washington and Tel Aviv for the damage caused by their attacks during the recent 12-day war.

Goudarzi underscored that the legislation is designed to strengthen Iran’s legal diplomacy and assert the country’s right to defend itself against blatant foreign aggression.

“This initiative can raise the legal and political costs for aggressors and enhance Iran’s international standing in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity”, he noted. The bill is expected to be reviewed on parliament’s floor in the coming days.