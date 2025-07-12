Iranian Judiciary: 943 killed, 8 missing in Israel’s 12-day war on Iran

Speaking on Saturday, Jahangir stated that Iran’s Forensic Medicine Organization has issued death certificates for 943 victims so far, adding that eight individuals are still unaccounted for, with no traces yet discovered.

Jahangir said Israel has violated multiple international laws during the conflict. “The Zionist regime blatantly violated key principles of international law, including the UN Charter’s prohibition on the use of force,” he said. He cited violations in international humanitarian law, human rights law, arms control, and even outer space law.

The spokesperson detailed that hundreds of Iranian civilians were killed or wounded, with seven hospitals, four health centers, and six emergency bases damaged.

He also reported two separate attacks on Iranian state broadcasting facilities, which he said breached both humanitarian protections for media workers and freedom of expression.

Jahangir underlined that Israel’s actions constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, and emphasized that human rights must be upheld even during armed conflict.