Kazem Gharibabadi said the MEK is a terror entity and has not quit its terrorist nature.

He added that countries that give sanctuary to the MEK must be held accountable because they host “these criminals” who have killed 17,000 Iranians.

Gharibabadi urged the countries to kick out the MEK members and even turn them over to justice. He however noted that Iran will continue its judicial measures.

Gharibabadi said no terrorist must feel safe anywhere in the world.