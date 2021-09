Elmira Manshadi, a journalist with the Iranian daily Shahrara, has died from the coronavirus.

She passed away on Friday night at the age of 35 after a 10-day battle with the respiratory disease in the intensive care unit in a Tehran hospital.

The Shahrara editor-in-chief said Manshadi was an experienced journalist who spent 14 years working for the Iranian daily.

Iran is grappling with its fifth wave of coronavirus outbreak. Over 110,000 Iranians have so far lost their lives to COVID-19.