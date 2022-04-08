Iranian interior minister promises harsh response to Takfiri terrorism

In an interview with the Iranian National TV, Vahidi condemned the Tuesday stabbing spree in the Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad and underlined Tehran’s determination to go after all those behind the heinous act of terrorism.

Vahidi said the stabbing attack shows that enemies have not stopped their promotion of terrorism in the region and that they are after driving a wedge between Iran and regional countries through such seditious acts.

He noted that the terrorist attack will have zero impact on the place of the Afghan people, saying many Afghan youths lost their lives in the fight against Takfiri terrorism and the entire Afghan nation stood up against the global arrogance and kicked the US out of their country.

The interior minister said Takfiri terrorism in the West Asian region is a phenomenon that spearheads operations of the arrogant Western powers, adding that Daesh and other terror groups were created to serve those powers.

The stabbing attack in Mashhad killed two clerics and wounded another. The attacker, a 21-year-old foreign national, was arrested on the spot. He’s said to be a Takifiri. Several other people were also arrested for aiding him