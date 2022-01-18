Iranian interior minister: Classes must be held on in-person basis

Vahidi was speaking on the sidelines of a gathering of the Iranian Educaiton Ministry’s councils on Tuesday.

He added that at the meeting of Iran’s National Taskforce for Fighting Covid, it was repeatedly emphasized that the schools should be open, and the governors were notified that if they face any shortages in this regard, they must take action to solve it.

Vahidi added that school exams were held on an in-person basis and no new cases of Covid were detected among students as a result of their participation in the exams.

He said the Education Ministry should pave the way for the formation of in-person classes so that there is no studying failure on the part of students.