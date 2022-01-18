Tuesday, January 18, 2022
type here...
SocietyEducationIFP Exclusive

Iranian interior minister: Classes must be held on in-person basis

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has said the presence of students in schools is not optional and all of them are required to attend classes.

Vahidi was speaking on the sidelines of a gathering of the Iranian Educaiton Ministry’s councils on Tuesday.

He added that at the meeting of Iran’s National Taskforce for Fighting Covid, it was repeatedly emphasized that the schools should be open, and the governors were notified that if they face any shortages in this regard, they must take action to solve it.

Vahidi added that school exams were held on an in-person basis and no new cases of Covid were detected among students as a result of their participation in the exams.

He said the Education Ministry should pave the way for the formation of in-person classes so that there is no studying failure on the part of students.

Previous articleIran ambassador: West seeking to undermine Tehran-Moscow cooperation

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks