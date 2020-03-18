Iranian, Indonesian FMs Discuss COVID-19 Outbreak

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Highest-ranking diplomats from Iran and Indonesia have discussed the latest situation on the outbreak of coronavirus in the world.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi talked about the latest developments in connection with the coronavirus global pandemic.

In the conversation, Foreign Minister Zarif stressed the necessity of countering and disregarding the illegal, inhumane and unilateral sanctions that the US has imposed on the people of Iran in the course of battle with the coronavirus.

   
   

