Iranian health official warns of new surge in Covid cases 

In a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi, Hosseinali Shahriari called on officials to take precautionary measures to prevent a resurgence of the deadly virus.

He noted that the threat is real given the huge rise in the number of Covid cases in East Asia.

Reports coming out of China say half a million people a day are being infected with Covid-19 in a single Chinese city.

A news outlet operated by the ruling Communist Party in Qingdao cited the municipal health chief as saying that the eastern city was seeing “between 490,000 and 530,000” new Covid cases a day.

The coastal city of about 10 million people was “in a period of rapid transmission ahead of an approaching peak”, Bo Tao reportedly said on Friday.

This month, China rapidly dismantled key pillars of its zero-Covid strategy, doing away with snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and travel curbs in a quick reversal of its hallmark containment strategy.

The Covid pandemic has killed over 7.5mn people worldwide since it started in 2019. The death toll in Iran stands at 145k.