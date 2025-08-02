Iranian goalkeeper Beiranvand suspended for four months, fined over $300,000

Beiranvand, currently with Tractor FC, has been suspended for four months and fined 27.4 billion tomans (over $300,000) for unilaterally terminating his contract with Persepolis last year.

The verdict comes more than 13 months after the initial complaint was filed. Beiranvand’s abrupt contract termination sparked legal proceedings that have now ended with one of the most significant financial penalties imposed on a player in Iranian football history.

The suspension bars Beiranvand from participating in all official matches with Tractor FC during this period.

This decision could have a considerable impact on both his club and potential involvement with the national team in upcoming fixtures.