Iranian geneticist develops 1st homegrown saliva collection kits and advanced DNA tests

His journey began in 2017, during his final semester of PhD studies in genetics, when he explored international DNA health testing companies from the US and UK. Initially seeking to become a distributor, he eventually realized the potential for designing similar products locally without the need to send DNA samples abroad.

In 2018, Ebn Rasouli registered his idea at the Science and Technology Park of Islamic Azad University. A year later, he launched the first DNA-based sports test under his own brand.

The test helps users understand their unique genetic traits related to fitness, nutrition, and overall health. One of the main challenges was the lack of locally available saliva collection kits.

After months of research and testing, in 2022, Ebn Rasouli and his team succeeded in designing and producing Iran’s first saliva sampling kit, approved by the National Genetic Resources Center.

In 2024, the second-generation genetic tests were launched, analyzing over 240 genetic traits—far exceeding the capabilities of earlier versions. These tests provide insights into dietary needs, physical performance, obesity risk, sleep patterns, hormone responses, and even reactions to environmental pollutants.

The kits are available for both in-person and remote testing. Users simply send in a saliva sample by mail and receive personalized reports within 3 to 4 weeks, helping them make smarter lifestyle decisions based on their unique DNA.