Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman: Biden failed to take different path

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the Thursday talks between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri and EU official Enrique Mora in Tehran were good and constructive.

Talking to reports during his weekly briefing on Monday, Khatibzadeh added that Bagheri conveyed Iran’s message to the coordinator of the negotiations and the two sides agreed to continue talks in Brussels in the next few days. He noted that this agreement was bilateral.

Khatibzadeh said in Brussels, Iran and the other parties must hold talks over the challenges and obstacles they failed to resolve in Vienna.

Khatibzadeh added that the talks will be pursued by the Foreign Ministry and the members of the negotiating team will be introduced.

He noted that the meeting in Brussels will be the continuation of the talks over issues raised in Tehran. Khatibzadeh said the continuation of talks by Iran is a final decision, adding that Iran insists all sides return to full compliance with the nuclear deal unconditionally and under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and all anti-Iran sanctions be lifted.

He also referred to the Biden administration’s failure to make good on its promise to go down a different path than that taken by former US president Donald Trump.