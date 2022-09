Former Persepolis and Team Melli player Hossein Mahini was detained while returning home in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The security forces have reportedly confiscated his cell phone and laptop as well.

Authorities say Mahini spread baseless rumors during the unrest on his Twitter account and encouraged people to take to the streets and join anti-government protests.

The unrest lasted for ten days and has left dozens of people dead including both protesters and police forces.