Iranian FM urges diplomacy, says nuclear technology is indigenous

In a wide-ranging interview, Seyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and pointed to the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) as proof of its peaceful intent, saying Tehran complied while the US later withdrew.

Araghchi said five rounds of talks took place after Washington signaled readiness to return to negotiations in 2025; a sixth round scheduled for June 15 was disrupted when Israel and the US struck Iranian sites two days earlier.

He warned that military strikes and a push to trigger a UN “snapback” of sanctions would only complicate diplomacy, adding that Iran’s nuclear know-how is domestically developed and therefore not eliminated by attacks on facilities.

The Iranian foreign minister defended limited enrichment for medical and research reactors, noting Tehran’s legal right to peaceful nuclear activities under international agreements and urging multilateral negotiation rather than coercive measures.

On Gaza and regional diplomacy, Araghchi said Iran seeks an end to mass civilian casualties and will judge any peace proposals by whether they respect Palestinian rights to self-determination.