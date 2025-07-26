Iranian FM stresses legitimacy in self-defense

“Our personnel at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs defended the innocence of the Iranian people and the legitimacy of self-defense in response to a clear aggression,” the minister stated.

Araqchi delivered the remarks on Saturday, during a high-level meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Ministry officials, stressing that the ministry’s personnel stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation’s armed forces throughout the 12-day conflict, ensuring seamless coordination between the diplomatic front and military operations.

“From 6 a.m. on the day of the attack, June 13, officials were present at the ministry. Many did not return home for days,” he added.

Araqchi stressed that the Foreign Ministry’s role was part of a broader government performance that forced the enemy to retreat and seek a ceasefire without preconditions.

“The enemy stepped back due to the resistance of our armed forces and the extraordinary management shown by the government, which allowed no room for weakness or failure,” he said.

Highlighting diplomatic efforts, he noted that over 120 countries condemned the attacks and expressed solidarity with Iran due to extensive communications by Iranian embassies worldwide.

“All key international organizations—except for the UN Security Council and the IAEA Board of Governors—stood firmly with Iran. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Non-Aligned Movement, Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, Arab League, African Union, and numerous global leaders acknowledged and endorsed Iran’s rightful stance,” Araqchi continued.

He pointed out that the attack came during ongoing diplomatic talks, making clear who pursued diplomacy and who resorted to force and domination.

“This 12-day period confirmed the legitimacy of the Iranian nation,” he added.

Araqchi also mentioned ongoing cooperation with the Legal Affairs Office of the presidency to document Israeli war crimes.

He said the Foreign Ministry has recently focused on Gaza, with multiple calls made to coordinate international efforts to stop Israeli crimes and prevent starvation used by the Zionist regime as a weapon of war.

“The resistance of the people in Gaza has blocked the (Zionist) enemy from gaining political concessions during ceasefire negotiations,” he stated.

Concluding, Araqchi praised Pezeshkian’s strong and energetic leadership, which, he said, boosted morale and enabled effective coordination amid the crisis.