Iranian FM slams US, Europe over UN vote, defends Iran’s nuclear compliance

Speaking to reporters following the vote on Friday, Araghchi thanked China, Russia, Algeria, and Pakistan for supporting the draft and praised Guyana and South Korea for abstaining rather than opposing it.

He said those countries were “on the right side of history” by choosing diplomacy over confrontation.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran has complied with its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was unanimously endorsed by Resolution 2231.

He rebuked Washington for undermining diplomacy by withdrawing from the accord in 2018 and pressuring others to follow suit, while faulting European states for failing to deliver on promised commitments.

“The US betrayed diplomacy, but it is the E3 who buried it,” he declared, rejecting claims that Iran violated its safeguards agreements.

Araghchi dismissed the European push to trigger the “snapback” mechanism that would reinstate UN Security Council Resolutions on Iran as “legally void, politically reckless, and procedurally flawed,” insisting that all nuclear-related restrictions under Resolution 2231 will permanently expire on October 18, 2025.

“The only solution is dialogue,” Araghchi concluded, warning that efforts to revive expired sanctions would damage the UN’s credibility and escalate tensions further.