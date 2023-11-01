Iranian FM: Resistance axis has another element of surprise in store for the Zionists

Amirabdollahian was speaking at a joint press briefing with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.

The Iranian foreign minister further called on the US to assume responsibility for the continuation of the carnage in Gaza and the massacre of children and civilians in the coastal territory and the West Bank.

Amirabdollahian however noted that if the war continues, another surprise move by the resistance axis lays in store for the Zionist regime.

Amirabdolalhian added that the Zionist regime is using all types of banned weapons against the Palestinian people.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for his part said if Israel’s war on Gaza does not stop, the conflict will expand across the region.

Fidan noted that Turkey is ready for cooperation with the European Union regarding the situation in Gaza but the bloc is opposed to a ceasefire in the region.

He said the EU is standing by the Israeli regime and the US and supports the continuation of the aerial bombing of Gaza, which has caused this crisis.

“We seek lasting peace” Fidan maintained.

He went on to say that Israel and its allies believe the permanent solution to the issue is destroying the Palestinian resistance groups, but this is not a solution nor will it happen.

The top Turkish diplomat warned that Tel Aviv’s refusal to agree to a true will bring other sides into the conflict. Elsewhere in the press conference, Iran’s foreign minister thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his strong support of Palestine.

Amirabdollahian said today, US CentCom chief is sitting beside the defeated army commanders of Israel and under such circumstances, “the first and foremost duty in Muslim countries is to sanction Israeli goods and to ban export of goods and fuel to occupied Palestine”.

He urged all Muslim countries to cut ties with the Israeli regime.