Saturday, January 29, 2022
Iranian FM: Raisi’s visit to Moscow rewarded a great achievement

By IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says President Ebrahim Raisi’s recent visit to Russia marked a great achievement for Tehran.

Amir Abdollahian said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s behavior toward Raisi was fully respectful and the two sides made necessary decisions in their 3-hour talks at the Kremlin.

The foreign minister noted that under the administration of President Raisi, a thaw is happening in relations with other countries.

He added that the agreement Iran and Russia reached during Raisi’s visit to Moscow as well as the diverse plans of the president in the Russian capital show the trip was successful.

Amir Abdollahian noted that the visit to Russia is also a token of the Iranian president’s active diplomacy.

After Raisi’s visit to Moscow, rumors spread on social media that Putin gave the Iranian president the cold shoulder.

Raisi visited Moscow along with an entourage involving Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian، oil minister and also the minister of economic affairs.

Tehran and Moscow signed a number of trade agreements during the president’s visit to Russia.

