Iranian FM writes letter to UN chief over desecration of Quran, Swedish envoy summoned

Referring to the fresh desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden, Hossein Amirabdollahian said, “The regrettable news of the fresh desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden has severely hurt the feelings of the world’s Muslims and followers of divine religions, and the shock and worry caused by such sacrilegious acts are spreading.”

The top Iranian diplomat added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the Swedish authorities’ move to give permission for the profane and provocative act of defiling the Quran-the holy book of world Muslims- which has happened for the second time in the past month and it strongly warns that the continuation of such acts under the guise of freedom of speech constitutes a gross insult to all Muslims and provokes different communities with the aim of promoting Islamophobia and extremism.”

He said allowing people to insult the Quran or any holy book of the divine religions pursues Islamophobia and de-Islamization by abusing freedom of speech, and it will have irreversible consequences, including the spread of hate, violence and xenophobia in different countries.

The Iranian foreign minister urged the UN chief to immediately condemn this action, take necessary measures ASAP in order to prevent the repetition and the dangerous implications of the expansion and persistence of this insulting and provocative phenomenon.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, on Thursday evening summoned the Swedish ambassador to file Iran’s strong protest against this sacrilegious move.

Addressing the Swedish envoy, Nasser Kanaani said, “We strongly condemn the repetition of the desecration of the holy Quran and the Islamic sanctities in Sweden and we believe that the Swedish government is fully responsible for the consequences of provoking the sentiments of world Muslims”.

Kanaani added, “How come a country which claims to be a defender of human rights and civil rights allows the rights of over two billion Muslims worldwide and nearly one million Swedish Muslim citizens to be violated?”

Kanaani said the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that any insult to religious sanctities and divine books anywhere by anyone is deplorable.