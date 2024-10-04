Iranian FM warns Israel against attacking Iran

Referring to the recent Iranian missile strikes on Israel, he said that, unlike the Zionist regime that bombs civilian areas, Iran struck military targets.

He however stressed that Iran has no plans on continuing attacks on Israel, but if Tel Aviv responds to the recent Iranian missile strikes, Tehran’s response will be harsher.

The foreign minister noted that in that case, Iran will definitely respond proportionally and in a calculated manner.

Araghchi went on to say that he held consultations about a ceasefire with Lebanese officials and that he’s in touch with them and other countries over the matter.

He added that Iran will support efforts toward a truce provided that the rights of the Lebanese people will be respected and such a ceasefire is accepted by the resistance and be simultaneous with the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.