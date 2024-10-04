IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyMiddle East

Iranian FM warns Israel against attacking Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned the Zionist regime against any attack on Iran. Araghchi was speaking to reporters during his visit to Beirut on Friday.

Referring to the recent Iranian missile strikes on Israel, he said that, unlike the Zionist regime that bombs civilian areas, Iran struck military targets.

He however stressed that Iran has no plans on continuing attacks on Israel, but if Tel Aviv responds to the recent Iranian missile strikes, Tehran’s response will be harsher.

The foreign minister noted that in that case, Iran will definitely respond proportionally and in a calculated manner.

Araghchi went on to say that he held consultations about a ceasefire with Lebanese officials and that he’s in touch with them and other countries over the matter.

He added that Iran will support efforts toward a truce provided that the rights of the Lebanese people will be respected and such a ceasefire is accepted by the resistance and be simultaneous with the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks