Iranian first vice president on Trump-Pezeshkian meet: Not currently on Iran’s agenda

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting, Aref made the remarks in reaction to Trump’s floating the possibility about negotiating with Pezeshkian.

Aref emphasized that the strategic policies of Iran are transparent and consistent, particularly in defense matters.

He highlighted that Iran has a clear stance on nuclear weapons, underscored by a religious decree by the Iranian Leader that prohibits the development and use of non-peaceful nuclear activities.

He noted that if Trump believes Iran should not pursue nuclear weapons, he can rest assured, as Iran’s longstanding policy and religious decree firmly support this stance.