IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iranian first vice president on Trump-Pezeshkian meet: Not currently on Iran’s agenda

By IFP Editorial Staff
Pezeshkian and Trump

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated that a meeting between Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and his US counterpart Donald Trump is not currently on the agenda for Iran.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting, Aref made the remarks in reaction to Trump’s floating the possibility about negotiating with Pezeshkian.

Aref emphasized that the strategic policies of Iran are transparent and consistent, particularly in defense matters.

He highlighted that Iran has a clear stance on nuclear weapons, underscored by a religious decree by the Iranian Leader that prohibits the development and use of non-peaceful nuclear activities.

He noted that if Trump believes Iran should not pursue nuclear weapons, he can rest assured, as Iran’s longstanding policy and religious decree firmly support this stance.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks