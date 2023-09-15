Iranian expert: European troika underlings of US

Abolfazl Zohrehvand told Mehr news agency the announcement of the European troika reveals the nature of their policy on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, or JCPOA.

According to Zohrehvand, the move shows that Britain, France and Germany did not seek a fair solution to the issue but they actually wanted to bring Iran into line and force it into accepting JCPOA II, III and IV so they can trample on Tehran’s basic rights. The political expert added that the three European countries failed to take any action when former US president Donald trump left the nuclear deal, which was a gross violation of the agreement.

Zohrehvand noted that the latest decision by the troika is further proof that the West does not respect any laws.

Britain, France and Germany said on Thursday they will retain ballistic missile and nuclear proliferation-related sanctions on Iran that were set to expire in October under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. European sources cited three reasons for keeping the sanctions in place: Russia’s alleged use of Iranian drones against Ukraine; the possibility Iran might transfer ballistic missiles to Russia; and depriving Iran of the nuclear deal’s benefits given Tehran has violated the accord, albeit only after the United States did so first.

Iran has condemned the decision to maintain the sanctions as “illegal and provocative”.