Tuesday, September 19, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iranian envoy: Qatar ready to help resolve other US-Iran disputes

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran US Flags

Iran’s ambassador to Doha has cited Qatari officials as announcing their readiness to help resolver other disputes between Iran and the US.

Hamidreza Dehghani spoke about Qatar’s role in mediating the recent prisoner exchange between the US and Iran and the unlocking of frozen Iranian assets in other countries, saying Doha proposed to act as a mediator two years ago.

Dehghani noted that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi accepted Qatar’s proposal given that its foreign policy is based on neighborliness.

The senior Iranian diplomat also said many rounds of talks happened during the period between the two sides with Qatar acting as the mediator.

Dehghani thanked Qatari and Iranian officials for their efforts to finalize the prisoner swap deal that also saw the unlocking of 6 billion dollars in Iranian assets that had been frozen for several years by the US in third countries like South Korea.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks