UK-based Iranian diplomat: Germany should be embarrassed of hypocritical behavior

Mehdi Hosseini Matin censured the German Ambassador Miguel Berger over his tweet on Tuesday that called for imposing further sanctions on Iran “for helping Russia to terrorize civilians in Ukraine with their kamikaze drones.”

In reaction, the Iranian chargé d’affaires posted a tweet, reading, “Germany with history of aggressions, talking about punishing a civilized nation! Unsubstantiated allegations. Iran’s legal foreign relations with others is not subject to interference.”

Hosseini Matin also added, “Germany should be embarrassed of its past behavior, failure to fulfill its commitments (JCPOA) & hypocrisy,” referring to a landmark nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, after what Iran terms as the European side’s subjugation to US pressure to renege on the deal.

Iran has on numerous occasions dismissed as “baseless” the reports about sending combat drones to Russia to be used in the Ukraine war.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani reiterated on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic “has not provided weaponry to any of the parties”, expressing Tehran’s readiness for talks with Ukraine “to remove the allegations.”

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also rejected on Tuesday allegations concerning the use of Iranian drones in his country’s military campaign in Ukraine, saying Russia is using domestically-manufactured drones.