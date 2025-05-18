Iranian deputy FM: nuclear consortium idea may be discussed if Iran-U.S. talks advance

In a brief interview, he noted that countries in the region are keen to see the Iran-U.S. negotiations yield tangible results.

He also addressed the contentious issue of the “snapback” mechanism in negotiations with Europe, saying, “Europeans are well aware of our position on this. If any party seeks to exploit this mechanism, Iran will not remain passive. We will take measures within the framework of the NPT.”

Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that the snapback issue was also raised during the recent meeting in Istanbul between Iran and the European Trio, the UK, Germany and France, but stressed that it was not a new subject.

On the broader diplomatic landscape, he reiterated that regional actors generally support the resolution of tensions between Tehran and Washington and that the nuclear consortium idea—if seriously pursued—might open a new path for regional cooperation on peaceful nuclear technology.