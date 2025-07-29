Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Iranian delegation to Chengdu games pays military salute in tribute to war martyrs

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian delegation heading to the Chengdu international sports event in China performed a military salute during their send-off ceremony on Tuesday, coinciding with the national commemoration of the martyrs of the war with the Israeli regime in June.

This symbolic act came a day after Iran’s under-16 women’s basketball team delivered a similar salute before their match against Jordan in the West Asia Championship, gestures that are widely seen as powerful expressions of unity and national solidarity in the aftermath of the conflict.

The ceremony at the Ministry of Sports and Youth honored the families of 30 athlete-martyrs who lost their lives in the 12-day war with the US-Israeli alliance.

Senior ministry officials, heads of sports federations, and cultural and athletic figures participated in the event.

The Iranian delegation, named “Vefaq” (Unity), travels under the slogan “Strong Iran, Strong Sports” to compete in Chengdu among athletes from over 100 countries.

 

