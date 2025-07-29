Iranian delegation to Chengdu games pays military salute in tribute to war martyrs

This symbolic act came a day after Iran’s under-16 women’s basketball team delivered a similar salute before their match against Jordan in the West Asia Championship, gestures that are widely seen as powerful expressions of unity and national solidarity in the aftermath of the conflict.

The ceremony at the Ministry of Sports and Youth honored the families of 30 athlete-martyrs who lost their lives in the 12-day war with the US-Israeli alliance.

Senior ministry officials, heads of sports federations, and cultural and athletic figures participated in the event.

The Iranian delegation, named “Vefaq” (Unity), travels under the slogan “Strong Iran, Strong Sports” to compete in Chengdu among athletes from over 100 countries.