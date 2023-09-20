Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Iranian defense minister: Military cooperation with Russia secures peace, stability

By IFP Editorial Staff
Sergei Shoigu and Mohammad Reza Ashtiani

Iranian Defense Minister General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani has said defense and military cooperation between the country and Russia have always been supported by the leaders of the two sides with the aim of strengthening stability and security in the region and beyond.

Ashtiani was speaking during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in Tehran on Wednesday.

Ashtiani referred to the new international developments and efforts by independent countries to create a multipolar and fair order against unilateralist policies of some countries, saying the growth of regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS signal that world nations prefer a multipolar world order.

Ashtiani spoke about the importance of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow at regional and international levels and called it the guarantor of the interests of the two nations.

The Iranian defense chief stressed that countering common challenges including the US’s unilateralism is a strategic and important issue for both countries. Ashtiani reaffirmed Iran’s policy to support the territorial integrity of regional countries including in the Caucasus region.

He further condemned the European troika’s decision to not lift the anti-Iran missile embargo, saying their claim that Iran does not comply with its commitments is a big lie.

The Russian defense minister also said the Iran-Russia relationship is strategic, adding Russia plays an active role in regional issues and it can help strengthen regional peace and security with the help of Iran.

