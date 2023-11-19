Sunday, November 19, 2023
Iranian deaf futsal team crowned champs in world competitions

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian deaf futsal team have finished first at the World Deaf Futsal Championships 2023 held in the Brazilian city of Sao Paolo.

They faced heavyweight Sweden in the final game and secured a 1-1 draw before winning 3-0 by penalty kicks and becoming champions.

The Iranian squad comprised of Mehdi Karamali, Aliakbar Ahmadvand, Esmail Dejeh, Alireza Mokhtarabadi and Mostafa Heidari.

Iran’s goals were scored by Alireza Mokhtarabadi in normal time and by Esmail Dejeh, Aliakbar Ahmadvand and Alireza Mokhtarabadi at the penalty shootout.

Iranian goalkeeper Mehdi Karamali saved all three penalty kicks by Sweden.

Meanwhile, Japan defeated Thailand 3-2 in the third-place playoff and finished the second runners-up.

