Iranian daily warns of return to Ahmadinejad-era sanctions

In an editorial published Saturday, the paper warned of the consequences of the move by three European parties to the 2015 JCOPA nuclear deal on Thursday to activate snapback mechanism.

The daily cautioned that “not even a single line of sanctions, even on paper, should be underestimated,” urging the government to use all available resources to prevent further escalation. “Every effort must be made to keep the half-open door of diplomacy from closing,” it wrote.

The editorial criticized political factions it described as responsible for the previous era of isolation, saying, “Those who once called UN resolutions mere ‘pieces of paper’ and even mocked the idea of sanctions are now the ones expressing outrage as similar conditions return. The nation’s memory is not so short to forget who built that situation.”

Calling for a pragmatic approach, the paper emphasized that avoiding renewed isolation depends on coordinated action between Iran’s diplomatic apparatus and other state institutions, particularly amid rising tensions with European powers over the nuclear file.