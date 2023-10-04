Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Iranian daily: Saudi-Israeli normalization to invoke wrath of resistance movements

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad bin Salman Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran’s principlist newspaper Kayhan has warned Saudi Arabia of the consequences of normalizing relations with Israel, saying any rapprochement will be met with angry reactions by resistance movements.

“The revolutionary organizations in the region and the possibility of the rapid formation of popular resistance groups such as the youth group Arin al-Aswad in the West Bank, can create wide-ranging problems for governments that have betrayed Islam and Muslims,” the daily wrote in a piece published on Wednesday.

The alarm came as there are emerging signs of normalization of ties between the Saudi kingdom and the Israeli regime, despite earlier claims by Riyadh that Palestinian statehood was a firm condition for the agreement.

The Iranian daily also went on to warn Saudi Arabia that establishment of ties with Israel would endanger the permanent security in the region, advising the kingdom to forge closer ties with the Muslim nations and resistance movements instead.

The newspaper also cited remarks by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei a day earlier that “the governments who enter the normalization gamble with Zionists will be losers, as they are betting on the wrong horse.”

