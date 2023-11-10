Iranian president to visit Saudi Arabia Saturday to attend OIC summit

Following the “barbaric and criminal” attacks of the Zionist regime against the defenseless people of Gaza, President Raisi, took a series of diplomatic moves and in telephone and face-to-face conversations with the leaders of Islamic countries, pushing for an emergency meeting of the OIC heads of state.

On Thursday, on the sidelines of the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the Iranian president emphasized the need to exert pressure on Islamic countries to stop the crimes of the Zionists.

He also stressed the importance of implementing a solution proposed by the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution who called for all Muslim countries to cut political and economic relations with the Zionist regime as a deterrent.

Around 11,000 Palestinians have died in Israel’s strikes on Gaza over the past few weeks.