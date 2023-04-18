Iranian daily: A mere cabinet shake-up can’t end woes; people want de-escalation with West

In an article, Jomhouri-e Eslami Daily, a vocal critic of the Raisi administration, said the “improper performance” of the statesmen has had many negative consequences, “the most dangerous of which is the people’s degrading religious faith.”

It said as long as those in charge of the administration fail to revise their views of the country’s problems, they will not be able to address the issues, and that a handful of replacements and appointments in the cabinet cannot be effective enough.

The paper suggested that the people’s “overwhelming” praise of the reconciliation with Saudi Arabia means they seek de-escalation with the West, claiming that the administration has failed to take note of that wish.

President Raisi has announced a cabinet reshuffle, replacing the minister of agriculture and the head of planning and budget organization.

The country has been grappling with a range of economic woes, including sharp inflation and a decline in the value of the national currency, rial.

Aside from the tough economic sanctions in place on Iran, the administration has attributed parts of the problems to a recent wave of unrest and protests that gripped the country for months.