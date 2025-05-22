Iranian daily questions future of nuclear talks amid US hostility

In an editorial published on Thursday, Kayhan noted senior officials across Iran’s government, parliament, and civil society have voiced a unified stance, asserting uranium enrichment is a national right and non-negotiable.

The daily criticized ongoing talks mediated by Oman, calling them futile in the face of American “arrogance, sabotage, and bad faith.”

It pointed out that Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Iran will never agree to surrender its right to enrich uranium and has yet to decide whether to attend the next round of negotiations.

It argued that Iranian officials emphasized that both Democratic and Republican administrations in the US have shown continued hostility toward Iran. Parliamentarians also condemned the US for pressuring an independent nation and affirmed that Iran would never retreat from its nuclear rights.

Kayhan concluded that its prediction that “negotiations are futile” came true, adding, “Negotiations have now reached a point where one must ask: What justification remains for continuing this process amid the stubbornness, humiliation, and obstruction by the other side?”