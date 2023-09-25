Iranian daily: Don’t try to conceal Russia’s role in Iraq war

In an article on Monday, Jomhuri-e Eslami, while confirming the West’s ‘unwavering’ support for Iraq during the 8-year war, noted that the Soviet Union was the largest exporter of military equipment and munitions to Iraq, providing 85 percent of the weapons used by Iraq in its war against Iran in the 80s.

“People remember that most of the fighters that bombed our cities were Russian-made Tupolev, MiG, Sukhoi, and the missiles that targeted our urban areas, and the tanks they used were made by the Soviet Union,” the daily explained, citing confirmed data from online encyclopedia Wikipedia.

“We should not forget the crimes of the West, but highlighting their contribution should not lead us to a point where we forget the East. Clarification means honestly saying all the facts,” Jomhuri-e Eslami concluded.

The article is published as Iran is marking the Sacred Defense Week with military parades and unveiling new defense achievements 35 years after the imposed war ended after both sides signed the UN Resolution 598.