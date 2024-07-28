IFP ExclusiveLocal

Iranian cabinet-selecting council hands over partial proposed list to President Pezeshkian

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s former minister of foreign affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is at the helm of a council tasked with providing President Massoud Pezeshkian with a shortlist of cabinet members, said the proposed list contains no less than eight proposals for each post.

In an update on the Strategic Council for Transition Period, Zarif posted a message on his X account, explaining that the meetings of the council’s committees continue in order to weigh the proposed picks.

“The proposals of most of the committees of the council and the nominees that were directly presented to Pezeshkian were reviewed and the results were sent to the president this morning,” he wrote on Sunday.

The former foreign minister further explained that the proposals for some of the ministries and organizations as well deputy ministers have not been made yet.

He dismissed media speculations on possible candidate members.

In earlier updates, Zarif had explained that the proposed candidates are assessed based on several factors including expertise and the ability to manage critical cases.

Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed Pezeshkian’s presidential decree on Sunday and his swearing-in ceremony will be held on Tuesday.

The president is expected to introduce his cabinet members to the parliament for a vote of confidence within two weeks.

