Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Two Iranian border guards killed in clash with terrorists

By IFP Editorial Staff
Two Iranian border guards have been killed by members of a terrorist cell on the country’s western border.

The commander of the border gurds of Iran’s Kordestan Province said the two soldiers were killed while protecting Iran’s territory against terrorists who were trying to sneak into the Islamic Republic via the Paveh and Baneh border.

Colonel Sepehri identified those killed as Lieutenant Mehdi Mohammadinasab and Sergeant Major Ali Fazelishad.

He said the terrorists were forced to retreat due to heavy artillery fire from the Iranian border guards.

Iran has repeatedly demanded Iraq’s Kurdistan region to prevent anti-Iran terror cells operation in its territory from nearing the Islamic Republic’s border.

Iran has on several occasions bombed the positions of terrorists in the Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy damage and casualties on them.

