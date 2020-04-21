Launched with the support of Rudaki Cultural and Artistic Foundation, the charity unit is equipped with 27 sewing machines.

It produces 3,000 masks a day with the help of people from all walks of life who join it quite voluntarily.

The masks produced by this charity workshop are then sterilized by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) before being distributed in deprived areas.

What follows are Iranian websites’ photos of the mask production workshop in the Iranian capital’s Hafez Hall: