Iranian Artists Design Masks to Praise Nurses’ Efforts in COVID-19 Fight

Artists in the Iranian city of Isfahan have designed special protective masks to appreciate the efforts of the medical staff of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A member of the designing team and director of the Isfahan Museum of Contemporary Arts says the masks have been designed as part of a campaign started by artists in various fields of literature, cinema, music and visual arts to lift the people’s spirits amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mahdi Tamizi said Isfahani artists sought to appreciate the efforts of medical staff in Iran and other parts of the world on the International Nurse Day by offering the masks to nurses.

He further noted that the masks will be useful for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and will help promoting one of the famous handicrafts of Isfahan in the world.

“The masks prepared by Isfahan Art Group are made of Qalamkar (a type of hand-painted cotton textile). The design shows the Arc Tower whose image is engraved on the entrance of a historical bazaar in Isfahan,” he noted.

Tamizi further added that some of the masks will be sent to 13 sister cities of Isfahan, such as Xi’an in China, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Freiburg in Germany.

“A number of these masks will also be sent to several cultural places in the world, such as the United Nations and the World Health Organisation,” he continued.