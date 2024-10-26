Iranian Army: Two personnel killed in Israeli attacks on Iran

The statement reads, “The army of the Islamic Republic of Iran sacrificed two of its soldiers last night while confronting the projectiles of the criminal Zionist regime in order to defend the security of Iran and prevent harm to the Iranian nation and its interests.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army announced the names of its martyred personnel: Missile Operations Major Hamzeh Jahandideh and Missile Operations Sergeant First Class Mohammad Mehdi Shahrokhifar.

The Israeli army targeted military centers in the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam in the early hours of Saturday despite warnings from Iran that any adventurism by Israeli would face a harsh response.

Iran announced its air defense system intercepted and countered the attacks, with limited damage reported in some areas.

The extent of the incident is currently under investigation.