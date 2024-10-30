Iranian Army coordinator: Zionists fired missiles at Iran from distance of 100km from border 

Sayyari added that during the period, the Iranian armed forces gave the enemies no opportunity to take any action against the Islamic Republic and that no warplane dared to approach the Iranian airspace.

He noted that the Israeli warplanes fired their ballistic missiles at Iran from a distance of 100 kilometers from Iran’s soil.

“The enemies must know that the Iranian people are battle-hardened and are scoffing at the operation of the Zionist regime”, the Iranian admiral said.

Sayyari added that Iran’s missile attacks on Israel code-named True Promise 1 and 2 dealt a huge blow to the enemy while it was a small instance of Iran’s real military might.

He added that Iran is ready to counter threats from the enemies, saying the Iranian armed forces are guarding the country day and night.

According to Sayyari, the enemies of Iran have hatched numerous plots against the nation over the past decades such as their attempt to sow ethno-sectarian strife soon after the victory of the Islamic Revolution but the Iranian people stayed their ground and emerged victorious. Sayyari’s comments come after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said besides Iraq, the airspace of other countries were given to the Israeli regime by the US to do the attack on Iran.

Some military sites were hit in the assault, killing 4.