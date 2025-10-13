Iranian army chief: 12-Day war taught us lessons equal to 12 years

“We experienced a fully hybrid war in which the enemy combined advanced technology with political, media, security, and intelligence tools”, Hatami noted during a meeting with members of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

“Based on those lessons, we have adopted new approaches to deal with any kind of threat, measures that will result in more effective responses and harsher punishment for the enemy.”

Hatami added that the success in the 12-day defensive campaign was the result of three key elements: the decisive leadership of the commander-in-chief, the Armed Forces’ active role, and the steadfastness of the Iranian people.

“These factors led to our victory and the Zionist regime’s failure to achieve its goals against the Islamic Republic”, he said.

He further stressed that throughout history, Iran has been vulnerable to aggression whenever its ruling system was weak.

“However, during the eight-year Sacred Defense, under Imam Khomeini’s divine leadership and with the unity of the people and the Armed Forces, Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were preserved”, Hatami said.