Shekarchi was spekaing about the situation after the cessation of the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran.

He noted that the Zionist regime is never trustworthy, neither for the world, nor for Iran.

Shekarchi also spoke about the high level of preparedness of Iran’s armed forces, saying, “Our military is more ready than ever before, and in the event of any renewed aggression by the Zionist regime, the act will be met with a crushing and decisive response”.