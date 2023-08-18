Iranian analyst: Saudis have recognized Iran as a regional power

Mohammad Safaee said in a comprehensive plan, Riyadh seeks to become a modern and influential country in the world and sees its national security as the most important factor in developing its economy and attracting foreign capital. According to Safaee, for this reason, the Saudis are making an effort to bring Iran, which is the key member of the anti-Western axis in the region, into interaction with them in order to remove purported obstacles to Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s ambitious plans.

He added that this provides a great opportunity for Tehran to alleviate its economic hardships by using its elements of strength such as its military and geopolitical might.

Safaee also said the differences between Saudi Arabia and some Arab countries such as Qatar and the UAE have paved the way for the expansion of relations between Iran and all these countries and Tehran can benefit from cooperation with them and also take advantage of their differences.