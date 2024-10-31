Iranian Air Defense commander: Israeli aggression will not affect Army’s resolve

In a message on Thursday, General Sabahifard emphasized that the Israeli aggression, the latest of which killed 4 Iranian army officers will not impact the resolve of Iran’s military forces.

General Sabahifard praised the Iranian forces, saying they were inspired by the martyrs and experiences of the Iran-Iraq War in 1980s.

He undermined the Israeli aggression on Iranian military targets as ‘desperate,’ arguing they will have no impact on the power if the country’s armed forces.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with ongoing conflicts and aggressive actions by the Israeli regime.

The Iranian military says it has been on high alert, ensuring the security and sovereignty of the nation, with the country’s Air Defense Force playing a crucial role in protecting Iran’s airspace and responding to any threats.