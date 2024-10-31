IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iranian Air Defense commander: Israeli aggression will not affect Army’s resolve

By IFP Editorial Staff
Alireza Sabahifard

The Commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, has expressed gratitude to the Iranian people for their participation in the funeral ceremonies of the martyrs of the Air Defense Force, who lost their lives in Israeli strikes.

In a message on Thursday, General Sabahifard emphasized that the Israeli aggression, the latest of which killed 4 Iranian army officers will not impact the resolve of Iran’s military forces.

General Sabahifard praised the Iranian forces, saying they were inspired by the martyrs and experiences of the Iran-Iraq War in 1980s.

He undermined the Israeli aggression on Iranian military targets as ‘desperate,’ arguing they will have no impact on the power if the country’s armed forces.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with ongoing conflicts and aggressive actions by the Israeli regime.

The Iranian military says it has been on high alert, ensuring the security and sovereignty of the nation, with the country’s Air Defense Force playing a crucial role in protecting Iran’s airspace and responding to any threats.

