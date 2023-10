The secretary of the guild union of Iranian film directors confirmed Kaviani’s death.

The actor had been fighting an illness for a long time before passing away.

Kaviani studied acting and directing at Tehran University’s Faculty of Fine Arts and graduated in 1971.

He started acting in 1961 in the theater. Kaviani starred in many cinema movies including “Tenants”, “Lady”, “Mix”, “Dog Killing” as well as popular TV series of the 1990s such as “Wives” and “Friendship Agency”.