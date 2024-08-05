Iranian Acting FM to foreign ambassadors: Haniyeh assassination part of genocide of Palestinians 

He then called on the guests to observe a minute of silence to pay respects to humanity and the right of the Palestinian people to decide their fate.

Bagheri however noted that this is the only silence which is permissible in the face of oppression, crime and occupation.

The acting foreign minister added that appeasement and indifference to such heinous acts and injustice is a moral failure and will increase evil acts.

Bagheri said it’s a duty of all countries to not remain silent toward the worst crimes that have remained from the previous century, that is, occupation and bloody colonization of Palestine and the genocide of the Palestinian people.

“For 8 decades now, a nation has been subjected to continuous destruction; its land has been usurped by force, and what is left is under siege”, the acting foreign minister added.

Bagheri also said the shameful tragedy that has been unfolding in occupied Palestine for the last 10 months is not only the product of the cruelty and arrogance of an apartheid occupying entity, but also the result of the sense of impunity on part of criminals who, in any case, rely on the unbridled support of the US and several other western countries.

Bagheri noted that what has made matters worse and has emboldened the Zionist regime is the indifference imposed on the international community.

He said the genocidal project in Gaza is continuing at several levels including the slaughter of women and children and the imposition of a food and drug siege on Gaza.