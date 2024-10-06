Iran raps Zionists’ deadly raids on Gaza mosque, Lebanon

Esmail Baghaei reminded that the recent attacks by the Zionist regime carried out with U.S.-supplied weaponry against sacred sites, schools, mosques, and medical facilities in Palestine and Lebanon, evoke memories of the crimes of Daesh.

He added the massacre of civilians and the destruction of civilian sites and infrastructure are inextricably linked to the ideology of Zionism and Takfirism.

Baghaei said it is incumbent upon the international community to take serious and effective action against the new Hitler of our time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the “criminal leaders” of the Zionist regime.

He noted that inaction in the face of these crimes will have irreparable consequences for all countries in the region and beyond.

Baghaei underscored that the Islamic Republic of Iran once again calls upon all nations, particularly Muslim countries, to use all available means and the vast capacities at their disposal to immediately send humanitarian aid to the defenseless and displaced people in Gaza and Lebanon.

Heavy consecutive strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs from late Saturday into Sunday.

Meanwhile Gaza’s civil defence agency said 24 people were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a mosque in central Gaza early on Sunday.