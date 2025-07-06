IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran’s former FM Zarif: Leader’s public appearance discredits fabricated rumors

By IFP Editorial Staff
Javad Zarif

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the public appearance of Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during a major Ashura eve mourning ceremony on Saturday night has put an end to false narratives spread by hostile analysts following the conflict between Iran and Israel last month.

In a post on the social media platform X, Zarif wrote, “The fearless presence of the Supreme Leader at a public mourning gathering permanently shattered the illusion-based lies propagated by mercenary experts.”

He urged Iranians to “wake up and recognize that this nation will never surrender.”

Zarif, who also served as Vice President in Massoud Pezeshkian’s administration, stressed the importance of standing “on the right side of history” and warned against making threats toward Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei participated in a packed Ashura night eve mourning ceremony at the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyah in Tehran, alongside people from various social backgrounds.

The event featured religious sermons and eulogies. At the end of the ceremony, Ayatollah Khamenei encouraged eulogist Mahmoud Karimi to perform the patriotic anthem “Ey Iran,” which was sung in the presence of the audience.

