Iran Willing to Maintain Economic Ties with Bulgaria Despite COVID-19

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani has urged that Iran and Bulgaria should maintain and boost economic relations, the coronavirus-related difficulties notwithstanding.

In a meeting with Bulgaria’s new ambassador to Iran on Wednesday, President Rouhani stressed the need to enhance economic relations between Tehran and Sofia and enhance mutual cooperation, particularly by promoting transportation and freight services.

“Iran and Bulgaria should pursue and keep up the bilateral economic relations in full compliance with the health regulations in the current conditions that the coronavirus outbreak has created difficulties and restrictions,” the president stressed.

Highlighting the good relations between Iran and Bulgaria and the positive meetings and consultations between their officials in various arenas, President Rouhani said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to broaden relations and cooperation with Bulgaria in all fields.”

The president then hailed the newly appointed Bulgarian ambassador’s fluency in the Persian language, expressing confidence that Nikolina Kuneva’s interest in the Persian culture and literature would contribute to a positive development in Tehran-Sofia ties.

For her part, the incoming ambassador submitted her letter of credence to President Rouhani, and emphasized the necessity of expanding her country’s relations and cooperation with Iran in different fields, as in the cultural, economic and tourism sectors.

“While the coronavirus outbreak has created difficult conditions in the world today, it is highly important to promote relations between the two countries,” she added.

In a message for his Bulgarian counterpart in March sent on the national day of the Balkan nation, President Rouhani had pointed to the age-old ties and common interests between the two countries, hoping that bilateral relations in the political, economic and cultural areas would expand in future.