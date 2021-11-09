“Iran will not spare any effort to promote national interests”

Top Iranian nuclear negotiator has said the Islamic Republic will spare no effort to promote the country’s national interests including the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

Ali Bagheri made the comment in a tweet on Monday. Bagheri added that he’s going to meet with several of his European counterparts as part of efforts to discuss a range of issues.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister also said the upcoming Vienna talks as well as bilateral and regional issues are on the agenda of talks.

Spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry announced on Monday Bagheri will visit the capitals of a few European countries, including Britain and France, to talk about issues of mutual interest as well as Iran’s nuclear issue.

Bagheri has held several rounds of talks with western officials as the date on which the Vienna talks are to take place draws closer.

Iran says the sole goal of the talks is to get the US’s unilateral sanctions lifted and that the negotiations must produce tangible results to that end.